▶️ Landslide closes highway near Astoria; Commercial truck caught in rubble

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Crews are working to clear debris from a landslide that has closed part of a highway near Astoria in northwestern Oregon.

Oregon transportation officials say they have removed a commercial truck that was caught in the rubble.

The Oregonian, citing officials, reports that the landslide on Tuesday night dumped 10 truckloads worth of rock and mud on U.S. 30 about 20 miles east of Astoria.

Authorities said there were no injuries reported. Apart from the commercial truck, no other vehicles were damaged.

The landslide has closed the road in both directions. KGW in Portland, citing ODOT, says it could stay closed into the weekend.