by Dave Jones

The mighty Columbia River spills into the Pacific Ocean at Astoria, Oregon. This place is both beautiful and frightening: beautiful to behold but frightening for ships attempting to cross the bar.

Dave Jones takes us to a place that explains why this place is known as “The Graveyard of the Pacific.”

MORE DESTINATION OREGON:

Destination Oregon: Cannery Pier Hotel in Astoria

Destination Oregon: Frite and Scoop in Astoria

Destination Oregon: Running Y Resort

Destination Oregon: Wallowa Lake Lodge

Destination Oregon: Mosier