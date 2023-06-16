▶️ Coast Guard helicopter rescues dog that fell off cliff along Oregon Coast

Coast Guard Air Station Astoria rescued a German Shepherd after she fell off a cliff and was injured in Ecola State Park off the Oregon Coast Wednesday night.
The following details are from the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest Twitter account:
At around 7 p.m., Sector Columbia River received an agency assist request from Cannon Beach Fire Department for a German Shepard who fell 300ft down a cliff to a remote section of the beach. This part of the beach is only accessible by repelling down from a hiking trail.
An Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew was tasked to respond. At around 8:20 p.m., the crew arrived and were able to hoist the dog to the owner at the Ecola State Park parking lot.
After a visit to the emergency vet, the dog’s owner reports that his pup is doing just fine! Thanks to the work of our great first responders in Astoria and Cannon Beach!
RELATED: VIDEO: Coast Guard helicopter hoists man from ship off Astoria
RELATED: VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues surfers near Ecola State Park