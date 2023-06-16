▶️ Coast Guard helicopter rescues dog that fell off cliff along Oregon Coast

At around 7 p.m., Sector Columbia River received an agency assist request from Cannon Beach Fire Department for a German Shepard who fell 300ft down a cliff to a remote section of the beach. This part of the beach is only accessible by repelling down from a hiking trail.

An Air Station Astoria MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew was tasked to respond. At around 8:20 p.m., the crew arrived and were able to hoist the dog to the owner at the Ecola State Park parking lot.

After a visit to the emergency vet, the dog’s owner reports that his pup is doing just fine! Thanks to the work of our great first responders in Astoria and Cannon Beach!