No injuries in roof collapse of popular Buoy Beer in Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A brewery in northwestern Oregon has partially collapsed.

The roof of Buoy Beer in Astoria is caved in and parts of it are dangling into the Columbia River. The popular warehouse-style brewery was closed at the time and no one was killed or injured.

Authorities don’t yet know what caused the structure to crumble. City Manger Brett Estes says authorities are assessing the building’s stability.

The U.S. Coast Guard initially responded and firefighters quickly contained a gas leak.

The brewery, located on a pier, closed its kitchen in September after discovering issues with the dock and pilings underneath.