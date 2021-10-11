Asst. director of health services named Bend-La Pine’s Administrator of the Year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

In a surprise ceremony last week, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook named Tami Pike, Assistant Director of Health Services, the Distinguished Administrator of the Year.

Pike, who leads a team of school nurses and contact tracers, has been an integral part of Bend-La Pine Schools’ response to the pandemic during the past 18-plus months.

“I’ve only had the privilege of working alongside Tami for a few months, but in that short time I’ve learned so much about her incredible drive, determination and spirit. Tami’s heart for serving students is second to none, which is critical given the importance of the work she is leading in our district,” said Cook. “Tami’s leadership and the efforts of the nursing and contact tracing teams have helped keep students learning in person.”

Pike received the award during a surprise ceremony in front of dozens of colleagues and her family at the Education Center front lawn.

“This award isn’t for me, it’s for the amazing team of nurses and contact tracers I serve alongside every day,” said Pike. “It feels great for our efforts to earn this recognition. I’m so proud of the work we get to do together to keep our kiddos safe and healthy.”

Pike has worked for Bend-La Pine Schools for eight years and served as Vice President for the Oregon School Nurse Association.

Prior to her time with the district, Pike worked as a labor and delivery nurse in the Bay Area for 18 years.

Mid Oregon Credit Union sponsored the award and Pike received $500 to use for her department.