Assistance League to give out free books at Redmond HS

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Assistance League of Bend will provide free books to children at a pop-up event on Thursday, May 5, at Redmond High School.

The book distribution will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the high school parking lot, coinciding with NeighborImpact’s free food distribution program.

Each child will receive a Scholastic book pack containing four new books.

Families will be able to select age appropriate books based on their child’s grade level: K-2, 3-5 or 6-8.

This outreach is part of Assistance League of Bend’s Operation School Bell literacy initiative to help children continue to improve their reading skills and encourage a lifelong habit.

You can contact Janet Martin at programs@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075 to learn more about their ongoing book distribution efforts.