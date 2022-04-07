Assistance League of Bend to lend out prom dresses to local teens

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Starting next week, Assistance League of Bend will lend new or gently worn prom dresses to local teens in need through the Cinderella’s Closet program.

The organization has been loaning out formal short and long dresses, shoes, purses and jewelry for free since 2018.

“We had an opportunity to obtain 90 dresses from an Assistance League chapter in Southern California that ran a similar program,” said Janet Martin, the VP of Philanthropic Programs. “When that chapter decided to discontinue their program, Assistance League of Bend jumped at the opportunity to open Cinderella’s Closet here in Central Oregon.”

Dresses have been donated to the program over the years by Macy’s, the Bridal Suite, and various community supporters, and they now have more than 800 dresses in their collection.

The Cinderella’s Closet will be open Wednesday April 13, 20 and 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday April 16, 23 and 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the league’s chapter house at 210 SE Urania Lane in Bend.

“Besides saving the expense of buying a prom or homecoming dress, I think students value the re-use and recycle ethics of the program,” said Cinderella’s Closet Chairman Kim Rush. “And when most girls only wear a dress once, why spend the money when you can borrow one for free?”

The boutique carries many one-of-a-kind dresses, and has also received cosmetic donations from Mary Kay and Thrive Causemetics.

To learn more about Cinderella’s Closet, visit their website at https://www.assistanceleague.org/bend/philanthropic-programs/cinderellas-closet/.