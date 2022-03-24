Assistance League of Bend donates clothing for foster children

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Assistance League of Bend announced on Thursday plans to provide 150 clothing bundles to Every Child Central Oregon this year.

The nonprofit, which specializes in helping children and adults facing poverty, homelessness, and cancer, recently provided 75 teen clothing bundles to Every Child for children who are entering foster care or transferring from one foster home to another.

The bundles include age-appropriate clothing including shirts, pants, sweatshirts, socks, underwear, and sleepwear.

Every Child’s Community Investment Coordinator Brieanna Rogers expressed her gratitude for the donations.

“[We are] so grateful for Assistance League of Bend’s initial donation and are humbled by their commitment to continue providing clothing bundles on a monthly basis to support Central Oregon youth,” she said.

Every Child Central Oregon is a nonprofit which seeks to support both children in the foster system and foster families.