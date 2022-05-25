SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Scientists will set about 1,000 traps in Whatcom County this year in their quest to wipe out the Asian giant hornet in Washington state.

The state Department of Agriculture said Tuesday that scientists believe the hornets are confined to that county, which is located on the Canadian border north of Seattle.

The state eradicated three nests last year, all near the town of Blaine, Washington, and there have been no confirmed reports of Asian giant hornet nests so far this year.

Most of the traps will be set in northern Whatcom County, but a few will be set in the city of Bellingham.

The hornets will not be considered eradicated until Washington has gone three full years with no detections.

