The trailer of a semi truck on Interstate 5 in Oregon was split open after another semi collided with it Tuesday night, spilling plywood on the freeway. It forced traffic on the freeway to be detoured for 10 hours.

It happened in the southbound lanes around 6:30 p.m. at Milepost 11 just south of Ashland and north of the California border.

Oregon State Police say traffic had slowed to about 35 mph when one semi was rear-ended by another. Both were fully loaded with plywood.

The driver of the semi that was hit was from Albany. The other driver was from Ontario, Canada.

