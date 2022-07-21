Aggressive deer reported in Southern Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People in Southwest Oregon are reporting an aggressive deer roaming the area, with most of the reports coming from Ashland. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to be cautious, saying the aggressiveness may be case of does protecting their young.

The reports of the aggressive deer have been coming in from Jackson and Josephine counties. A dog was killed by a doe in Gold Hill earlier this month, ODFW said.

RELATED: Adult wolf, 5 pups spotted together on Oregon trail camera

RELATED: 2 cited after shooting at cougar in Deschutes River Woods; animal euthanized

“At this time of year in the Rogue Valley, black-tailed does are raising their fawns and will protect them against dogs, people, or other perceived threats,” ODFW said. The agency also noted that bucks are more likely to be aggressive in October and November, but can be aggressive all year when they are being fed.

Wildlife biologist Mathew Vargas says dog owners should consider not walking their dogs for a few weeks in areas where aggressive deer are being reported.

For those living in areas of aggressive deer sightings, ODFW has this advice: