▶️ VIDEO: Ring camera catches Bear surprising man lounging outside

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

David Oppenheimer was lounging in a chair in his Asheville, North Carolina carport at the end of the day on April 11 when he heard his ring camera chime.

When he turns to look, he sees a bear who looks equally as frightened to see him.

The two stare at each other a moment and the bear runs off.

