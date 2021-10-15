As Deschutes River levels drop, crews hopeful to find missing kayaker’s body

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office continues its search for the remains of a kayaker who went missing in the Deschutes River earlier this month.

And with river levels expected to drop in the coming weeks, law enforcement says there’s a better chance at finding the family some closure.

Alex Kollar, 28, went missing near Lava Island the evening of Oct. 2nd, launching an all-out search effort over the next couple of days.

His kayak and paddles were later discovered, but there’s been no sign of his body and he’s presumed drowned.

“Depending on how much the river gets lowered and the water level changes, it could move things around for us and it could make other areas more visible,” said Sgt. Jayson Janes.

Search crews using a drone have identified a “location of interest,” and hope to the lower water levels give them a better look.

If you’re along the upper Deschutes River and see anything, call 911 and give the best details of your location to help the search crews.