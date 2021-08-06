Artists spruce up Bend parking garage with murals for a cause

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There’s fresh paint adorning the downtown Bend parking garage.

Three artists started work Friday on three murals that will decorate the alley side of the structure.

All three artists will work through the weekend to finish the project by Sunday night.

The focus of the works is equality and justice as part of the High Desert Mural Festival.

“We all have healing work to do in our families and in our communities,” said Bekah Badilla, a local illustrator. “A lot of people don’t really know what to do, like they want to help but they don’t know where to start and I think you have to start with yourself and your family.”

Badilla also wanted to raise awareness about the ongoing water troubles on the Warm Springs Reservation.

You can donate to that cause at the Chuush Fund.