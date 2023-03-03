▶️ Little Did I Know: Artificial Intelligence

by Scott Elnes

Not long ago, Google had to put one of their engineers on leave when he said that the artificial intelligence program he was testing actually had feelings. And earlier this year, a Bing AI program professed its love for a user who was testing it and tried to get him to leave his wife.

It seems like every day it’s getting harder to distinguish what is real and what is simulated. There’s so much that we could do with this technology and so much that could also go wrong. That prompted Scott Elnes learn a little more about artificial intelligence.

