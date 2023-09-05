Don’t touch that! Illegal to grab artifacts found on national forest land

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Forest Service is reminding the public that it is illegal to remove artifacts like rock art or arrowheads when walking through public lands.

The items likely hold a part of history for the forest and moving or removing them can affect the work of archaeologists studying the area.

“Once an artifact is removed from where it was deposited, it loses its context.” said Jillian Gantt, Forest Archaeologist for the Deschutes National Forest.

Artifacts refer to anything that is 50 years or older, including anything that was made or used by humans. That can include arrowheads, rock art, stone flakes, structures, cans and bottles.

So be sure to look before grabbing anything. And if you see something you think may be an artifact, let the Forest Service know so they can check it out.