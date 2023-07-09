▶️ Art in the West exhibition and auction celebrates the region through artwork

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The High Desert Museum unveiled a diverse collection of traditional and contemporary art today.

Art in the West shares a variety of works by artists from across the country inspired by the High

There are more than 90 pieces of art on display including sculptures, paintings and photography.

Silent bidding is available online at the museum’s website.

Bidding and the exhibition conclude at the Art in the West closing party and will be featuring participating artists, music, food and libations September 22nd at 6pm.

