Art in Public Places seeks design submissions for 2 Bend roundabouts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Got an eye for art? A couple of Bend roundabouts may need your help.

Art in Public Places (AIPP) is looking to commission two permanent large-scale works of art to grace the Butler Market Rd./Empire Ave./27th St. roundabout as well as the Powers Rd./Brookswood Blvd. roundabout.

The organization will announce finalists for each location, and the community will then have the chance to view digital renderings and submit input online or in person.

The two sculptures will be installed over the course of this year and into 2023.

The Bend Foundation will cover the cost of the sculptures, and the City of Bend will own and maintain them as part of its public art collection.

“Both roundabout locations are key intersections for significant amounts of daily traffic in Bend,” said Romy Mortensen, the AIPP President.

“With the growth of these sections of town, the opportunity to place a large-scale piece of public art for residents and visitors to enjoy is exciting.”

Around 20,000 cars drive on Butler Market Rd. and 27th St. each day, and the new roundabout opened in October 2020.

The Powers and Brookswood roundabout is located just south of the Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Though artists living in Oregon are highly encouraged to apply, entries will be accepted for all artists or teams of artists who live in the Northwest and Southwest United States.

Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), Women and LGBTQAI+ community members are also highly encouraged to apply.

The project timeline is 2022-2023 and the total project budget for each roundabout is $130,000.

Artist calls and entry requirements can be found below:

Powers Rd. and Brookswood Blvd.: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=9956

Butler Market Rd./Empire Ave./27th St.: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=9957

Entries will be accepted until April 19.