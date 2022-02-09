Arson suspected in Deschutes River Woods garage, RV fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Authorities are searching for a suspect after two suspicious fires Tuesday night in Deschutes River Woods.

Bend Fire & Rescue responded to 60181 Cinder Butte Road around 8:30 p.m. after a homeowner reported a fire in their detached garage.

Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said when crews arrived, a fire was also seen in an adjacent motorhome.

Crews were able to quickly stop the spread of the fires and contain them to the garage and motorhome, he said.

Derlacki said the fires appear to be intentionally set but the investigation is ongoing.

He said a suspect in the case is being sought by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office after leaving the area just before the fire was seen by the occupants.

The fires separately damaged an older motorhome and storage within the garage.

The estimated damage is $20,000 between the two fires.