Arson investigation underway after vacant house fire near Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Investigators are looking for the cause of a “suspicious fire” that destroyed a vacant home north of Madras early Friday morning.

Jefferson County Fire District crews responded to the fire at 38 NE Daisy St. just after 1 a.m.

Crews found a home on fire threatening a shop, shed, another home and multiple vehicles.

Crews were able to shut down Highway 26 and establish a water source while law enforcement evacuated a nearby home.

The house was said to be vacant but Oregon State Police and Oregon State Fire Marshal investigators were called to the scene to investigate the cause.