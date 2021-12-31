Arson investigation underway after vacant house fire near Madras

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, December 31st 2021

Investigators are looking for the cause of a “suspicious fire” that destroyed a vacant home north of Madras early Friday morning.

Jefferson County Fire District crews responded to the fire at 38 NE Daisy St. just after 1 a.m. 

Crews found a home on fire threatening a shop, shed, another home and multiple vehicles. 

Crews were able to shut down Highway 26 and establish a water source while law enforcement evacuated a nearby home. 

The house was said to be vacant but Oregon State Police and Oregon State Fire Marshal investigators were called to the scene to investigate the cause. 

