Arrests made in 2020 Bend double homicide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the August 2020 murder of Ray Atkinson Jr. and Natasha Newby in Bend, according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office.

Bend resident Kenneth Atkinson, 54, and Nathan Shane Detroit, 31, of Redmond have been lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on no-bail warrants.

District Attorney John Hummel announced Friday both men are charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

Kenneth Atkinson is the brother of Ray Atkinson Jr., Nathan Detroit is his nephew.

The State alleges he killed Ray and Natasha because of a dispute with Ray over their father’s estate.

Kenneth is believed to be the mastermind of these murders, and he was assisted by Detroit, Hummel said.

The first court appearance for Detroit and Atkinson is October 4 at 1:30 p.m.

“Ray and Natasha’s families have been waiting 14 months for the arrest of the killers of their loved ones. I committed to working tirelessly on this case until we had sufficient evidence to move forward,” Hummel said. “Thanks to the dogged work of Bend Police Detectives, the Oregon State Police Crime Lab, and the deputy district attorneys and trial assistants in my office, we secured sufficient evidence to prove who committed these crimes and how they committed these crimes.”

Bend Police Department Chief Mike Krantz also gave a statement.

“I am hopeful that this arrest will bring a small measure of closure and peace to the family and friends of Ray and Natasha. The investigators in this case who have spent and committed nearly every day since August 15, 2020, working on bringing justice for the killings of Ray and Natasha wrote over 50 search warrants for evidence, wrote over 380 police reports and collected nearly 500 pieces of evidence.

“The Bend Police Department has relied upon the collaborative partnership we have with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office and numerous area law enforcement agencies that assisted in some way to conduct this thorough investigation and we are grateful for their committed partnerships.”

