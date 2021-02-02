Arrests after homeless activists try to occupy hotel

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Police said they arrested 10 people in Olympia, Washington, after a group that advocates for the homeless tried to occupy a hotel, prompting guests and staffers to shelter in place for several hours.

Olympic Police Lt. Paul Lower said employees of the Red Lion Inn & Suites began calling for help at 11 a.m. Sunday after several people, one of whom was wielding a hatchet while others brandished batons and knives, entered the facility.

KOMO reports one hotel worker who tried to stop the occupation was hurt although the nature of the victim’s injuries was not immediately disclosed.

City officials said the incident was carried out by 45 members of a group called Oly Housing Now.