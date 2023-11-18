DCSO: Bend man charged for setting fire in a Deschutes County office building

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 48-year-old Bend man accused of breaking into and setting a fire in a Deschutes County office building on Northwest Harriman Street was arrested on arson and burglary charges Friday evening, said Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to a fire in progress late Thursday night at a Deschutes County building in the 1100 block of NW Harriman St. and alerted to suspicious circumstances indicating someone had illegally entered the building and intentionally set the fire, said police.

Sergeant Chris Barringer said, on Friday, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Detectives reviewed available evidence and developed probable cause to arrest the 48-year-old Bend man on charges of first degree arson, second degree burglary, and first degree criminal mischief.

Later Friday evening, patrol deputies and DCSO said they contacted the suspect at his home on Northeast Full Moon Dr. in Bend where he was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Deschutes County Adult Jail on the aforementioned charges.