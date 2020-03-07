Arrest made after Redmond armed robbery, 4-hour standoff

An armed robbery in Redmond Thursday night led to a four-hour standoff before the suspect was eventually arrested, police said in a release on Friday afternoon.

The incident started around 6:15 p.m. when officers responded to a reported robbery at the Ridgemont Apartments on SW 19th Street.

Officers contacted the victim, a 30-year-old man, who reported he had been robbed at gunpoint inside the apartment. The man escaped from the apartment leaving several personal items behind, police said.

The initial investigation led to the identification of the suspect as 23-year-old Abrahan Sandoval Ruiz, a 23-year-old Central Oregon area resident.

Officers, detectives, and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) were able to contact Sandoval Ruiz via telephone.

After about four hours, CERT negotiators were able to get Sandoval Ruiz to surrender and he was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation.

Police are not disclosing the relationship between Sandoval Ruiz and the victim.

A search warrant was obtained and lead to the recovery of a gun and other evidence, police said.

This case is still an active investigation.

The Redmond Police Department would like to thank the Bend Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police for their assistance in this incident.