▶️ Arnold Irrigation shutdown leads to uncertain future for local flower shop

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Julie and Duane Schiedler have run Celebrate the Season Flower Garden and Nursery for 20 years.

“I love it” Julie said. “It’s my passion.”

But a drought and low natural flows on the Deschutes River forced the Arnold Irrigation District to shut down for the first time since 1994.

District Manager Colin Wills received a letter from the state saying the system had to be shut down because the district’s summer storage would be depleted by the evening of August 14th.

“And I shut off at 8 AM,” Wills said.

“It has been very unsettling,” Duane said.

The lack of irrigation water means more than just having to water their hundreds of plants by hand and an early end to their season.

“A typical irrigation season is from April 15th to October 15th,” said Duane. “They’re cutting us off two months early. So we’re not getting six months, we’re getting four months.”

It has also made the future of Celebrate the Season an uncertain one.

“I don’t feel very positive at all, I feel like this is going to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” said Julie. “Our little kiosk rose stand, that’s something I want to continue doing, but the rest of it, I don’t know.”

There is a chance, however, that that water may return soon.

On September 15th, the natural flow rights to the senior priority district changes, which might allow for Arnold to be turned by on.