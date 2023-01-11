$28,000 in federal funds going to modernize Arnold Irrigation District

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon is receiving $28,668 to improve water efficiency.

Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced the money from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will go to the Arnold Irrigation District.

The funding is for the River Diversion Gate Automation and Flow Measurement project to modernize the Deschutes River main headgate and allow the district to better manage and measure a highly fluctuating river flow that requires daily adjustments, the senators said in a statement.

The money is part of nearly $200,000 coming to the state for water projects in Bend, Morrow County, and Klamath County.