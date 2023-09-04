Judge rules for Arnold Irrigation District in canal piping lawsuit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Arnold Irrigation District is one step closer to piping their canals. This is part of its infrastructure modernization project to conserve water that they distribute to farmers.

When the district released plans to pipe its canals, a group called Save Arnold Canal filed a lawsuit against the district, using arguments that it wouldn’t be environmentally efficient.

A judge ruled in favor of the district last week, saying the project would improve water conservation and enhance stream flow and habitat conditions.

Arnold Irrigation District plans to continue its work on the infrastructure modernization project on Sept. 11.

