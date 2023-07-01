▶️ World-renowned dog trainer in Central Oregon to teach police K-9 teams

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A star in the world of K-9 training is spending some time this week in Central Oregon, training law enforcement agencies to better prepare for very specialized situations.

Armin Winkler he actually got his start as a kid in Germany training dogs for a sport called Schutzen — a sport where dogs compete in personal protection skills. He was so good that specialized teams around the world and here in the U.S. reached out.

“So I’m trying to, again, teach techniques that that I’ve learned over the years,” Winkler said. “And some of them I’ve developed. Some of them I’ve learned from the people that I have the good fortune to work with and trying to teach this at a local level so that everybody can benefit from from some of that knowledge.”

This is Winkler’s first time in Bend to train K-9s says he has been very impressed by the cooperation he’s seen between different law enforcement agencies here in Central Oregon.

