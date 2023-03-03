▶️ Reported shooting near Deschutes County Jail leads to pursuit on Highway 97

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A suspected shooting Thursday night outside the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) led to a pursuit down Highway 97 that ended in Sunriver.

DCSO said it received word just before 10:00 p.m. that someone fired a gun at or near the jail, located along Highway 20 in Bend. DCSO said deputies and Bend Police secured the area.

RELATED: La Pine man arrested at Sunriver business for attempted luring of teen girl

RELATED: Bend man sentenced to 18 months for deadly Mayfield Pond shooting

Authorities later found someone in the Sunriver Business Park who they believed to be involved in the shooting. That led to a chase on Highway 97.

Spike strips were used to stop the vehicle. A suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation continues but the sheriff’s office says there is no longer a threat to the public.