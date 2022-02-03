Armed standoff closes HWY 26 for 6 hours; suspect arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man was arrested Wednesday after an armed standoff that closed part of Highway 26 near Warm Springs for six hours, according to police.

Warm Springs Tribal Police Lt. Ron Gregory said officers tried to stop a vehicle occupied by a wanted subject around 8:30 a.m.

Information indicated a man in the car was armed with a handgun.

As officers tried to stop the car, the driver kept going on south on Highway 26, eventually turning onto Pelton Dam Road where the vehicle stopped.

Gregory said officers then conducted a high-risk traffic stop, arresting a 41-year-old Warm Springs woman.

A man riding in the vehicle, 34-year-old Janson Harrington, refused to get out, showed a gun and barricaded himself inside.

The incident prompted a six-hour closure of the highway between Warm Springs and Madras and a call-out to the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team.

Officers tried to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful, prompting the tactical team to deploy flashbangs and other devices in an effort to end the standoff, Gregory said.

Harrington then surrendered to police and was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail and booked on multiple charges.

No one was injured. . The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department was assisted by officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT).