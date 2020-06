Bend Police are investigating a reported armed robbery at a taco shop late Sunday night.

Sgt. Rob Emerson said officers were dispatched to Lucy’s Taco Shop, 916 NE 3rd Street just before 11 p.m. The employees reported the suspect, a woman wearing a mask, was armed with a gun, and demanded cash.

A search of the area came up empty.

If you have any information, please contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

Lucy’s opened in the old Baja Fresh building on June 22nd.