▶️ Arm wrestling fundraiser competition to take place Saturday in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Participants were weighing-in and getting ready for an arm wrestling tournament.

“It’s extremely addicting and if you are an adrenaline junky, this is something that you will have fun with,” said competitor Christian Green.

The competition is also a fundraiser for the “Long Live Dono Foundation.”

“They’re the perfect way to be able to give money back to doing something you already wanted to do, but then to know that what your money is doing is going to help something out that is going to help someone else out that needed money for something they maybe couldn’t do without this,” Green said.

In 2020, a local 14-year-old boy, Donovan Williams died in a tragic ATV accident.

Williams donated five life saving organs before his passing.

His love of sports and his encouraging personality inspired his family to start a foundation in his name.

“Sometimes you’ll have kids who can’t afford to go to a travel basketball tournament or they can’t afford equipment,” said father of Donovan Williams, Jody Williams. “Sometimes we were those parents that well, we will sacrifice this bill to attend this tournament. Well now, you know what, it is our turn to give back.”

Funds go toward helping youth and their families with the cost of player fees and equipment for sports.

Last year close to 200 people competed making it one of the foundation’s largest fundraisers.

“Actually our son Donovan, he used to arm wrestle and won some state titles in the kids division,” Williams. “So this was something he loved to do, so we decided to keep the thing going in his memory. This is the second one and I think it is going to get bigger and bigger every year.”

Weigh-ins continue Saturday, before the competition begins.

“Donovan is in our hearts, he will be watching us compete and stuff and so in Donovan’s words, let’s go,” said Williams.