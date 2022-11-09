Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories

PHOENIX (AP) — A printing malfunction at 60 polling places across Arizona’s most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday.

Election officials are assuring voters that every ballot will be counted. Still, the issue in Maricopa County has given rise to conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the pivotal state.

Former President Donald Trump, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and others weighed in to claim that Democrats were trying to subvert the vote of Republicans, who tend to show up in greater numbers in person on Election Day.

Maricopa County’s recorder says he’s sorry for the inconvenience and that “every legal vote will be tabulated. I promise.”

Arizona law allows anyone still in line when the polls close to vote.