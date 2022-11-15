AP: Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race over Kari Lake

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected Arizona governor, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year.

Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of elections and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos.

Hobbs’ victory Monday suggests Trump is weighing down his allies as the former president gears up for an announcement of a 2024 presidential run.

Hobbs will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again.

RELATED: Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon 5th Congressional district race

RELATED: AP: Tina Kotek elected Oregon governor