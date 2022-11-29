AZ county refuses to certify; Trump calls for Lake to be ‘installed’ governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county have refused to certify the 2022 election ahead of the Monday deadline despite no evidence anything was wrong with the vote count.

The decision comes amid pressure from prominent Republicans to reject a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races.

State election officials have vowed to sue Cochise County if the board of supervisors missed Monday’s deadline to approve the official tally of votes, known as the canvass.

Two Republican supervisors delayed the canvass vote until hearing once more about concerns over the certification of ballot tabulators, though election officials have repeatedly said that the equipment is properly approved.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has weighed in on his social media platform Truth Social, saying defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake should be “installed” as governor. He called the Arizona election “criminal voting operation.”

Central Oregon Daily News contributed to this report.