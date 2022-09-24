Arizona judge says state can enforce near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge says the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years.

Friday’s ruling from a judge in Tucson came after the state’s Republican attorney general sought an order lifting an injunction that was issued shortly after the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Roe was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Friday’s ruling means clinics across Arizona will likely stop providing abortions.

The law was first enacted decades before Arizona became a state in 1912.

The only exception is if the mother’s life is in danger.

Another law that bans abortions after 15 weeks takes effect Saturday.

