Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudis at World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Shock and sadness engulfed the streets of Buenos Aires as Argentina’s national team lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in its opening match of the World Cup.

Fans had awakened early to watch the contest in Qatar, with everyone seemingly convinced it would be an easy victory for a team on a 36-match unbeaten run.

Many walked to bakeries in Buenos Aires in blue-and-white jerseys for breakfast. Cheers were heard in the streets at the kickoff.

More noise followed when Lionel Messi scored early, and the din of vuvuzelas penetrated the morning air. But an eerie silence soon set in, as what was supposed to be an easy match turned challenging, and Saudi Arabia rallied with two second-half goals.