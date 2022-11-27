Argentina breathes collective sigh of relief after victory

by The Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines have breathed a collective sigh of relief as the country obtained a 2-0 victory over Mexico dissipating doubts that had emerged about Lionel Messi’s team after the shock loss against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The doubts that had emerged about the fitness of the national team at the World Cup, long considered one of the favorites, appear to have dissipated amid the jubilation over the result of a game that was crucial to decide the country’s fate in the tournament.

Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina that ignited the team’s World Cup chances.

Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria’s pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 yards into the bottom corner in the 64th minute.

Substitute Enzo Fernandez added a second goal in the 87th minute. Argentina bounced back from a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening match.

The team is in second place in Group C ahead of its last match against Poland on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Messi is likely playing in his last World Cup.