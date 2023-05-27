▶️ Archaeology Roadshow returns in-person to Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After going virtual during the pandemic, the 11th annual returned to Bend Saturday.

It was the first in-person showing of the event at the Deschutes Historical Museum since 2019.

The show featured dozens of presentations and findings by researchers and organizations from around the state, as visitors learned about Oregon’s history.

Tracy Alexander with the Deschutes Historical Museum says, “It’s not just Indiana Jones and that kind of thing, but more about learning about different cultures from around the states, learning about the importance of telling the story of the different cultures this area, and how to cultivate an appreciation and a respect for those cultures.”

Some people had a chance to bring their own items and learn about its historical significance.

Don’t forget the museum now offers a phone app to learn about Central Oregon history.

The roadshow moves on to Harney County next month.