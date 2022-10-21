by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office wants to find a home for an Arabian mare.

Amira is in her early teens and was brought into the sheriff’s office last December.

Amira does wear therapeutic horseshoes and will need extra care, but enjoys spending time with people.

If you want to give a forever home for Amira, reach out to the sheriffs office at 541-588-0869.

Speaking of horse rescues, you may have missed this story over the summer. An Oregon Bureau of Land Management worker was credited with rescuing a foal that was trapped in the mud in August.