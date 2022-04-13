April storm improves 2022 PNW water outlook, drought remains

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Climatologists say rare April snow along with rain sweeping across the Pacific Northwest this week could increase water supplies, slow snow melt and lengthen the irrigation season.

The Capital Press reports the storm’s impacts will vary by region, and experts predict drought will persist. Washington state climatologist Nick Bond said irrigators will benefit from April’s storm, but it won’t end the drought in eastern Washington.

Natural Resources Conservation Service snow survey supervisor Scott Oviatt says those reliant on irrigation or surface water in the southeastern two-thirds of Oregon should be prepared for water shortages.

NRCS’s Idaho snow survey water supply specialist Erin Whorton says the storms could help alleviate Idaho’s expected reduced water supplies.