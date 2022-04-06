Applications open for High Desert Museum’s free family workshop series

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The High Desert Museum announced it is now accepting applications for a free, family-centered outdoor learning workshop series.

Families will receive $150 for participating in the workshop series, gas cards to help with transportation costs and lunch at each workshop.

The workshops are open to parents and caregivers with children 8-11 years old.

Families accepted into the program will attend six daylong workshops during May 7, May 14, May 21, May 28, June 4 and June 11.

During the workshops, families will learn how to identify animals in the wild, track their movements and explore how animals survive in a changing Central Oregon landscape.

The museum is accepting applications at highdesertmuseum.org/stem-workshop-2022 for English and at highdesertmuseum.org/stem-workshop-2022-espanol for Spanish.

Applications are due Monday, April 25 at 5:00 p.m.