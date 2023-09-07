▶️ New iOS 17 features: Reading the internet to you, scanning your voicemail

Apple has set a date for its fall event in which we can expect to see new iPhones and a new Apple Watch. Taking a bit of a backseat is the release of iOS 17 which was announced at Apple’s June event. iOS 17 has been in beta development for a couple of months and will likely be available for public download following the September 12 event.

So what’s in iOS 17? Is it a big update? Here are a few useful upgrades to some of the things we use every day:

Your phone will be able to read the internet to you. Sort of. In iOS 17, when you visit a website in the Safari browser, tap on the lower and uppercase A’s next to the address bar. This drops a menu where you can select “Listen to Page.” Siri’s voice will read everything on that page including information on any photograph. This will be handy if you’re doing something else and have your hands full or for when you don’t have your reading glasses.

If you ever need to share your flight information with someone just text them the airline and flight number. They can press and hold down the message to see detailed flight information including the route, whether it’s on time or delayed, and which baggage claim carousel the flight will use upon arrival. This is super helpful if someone’s picking you up at the airport.

A few new features with Facetime. If someone you’re calling doesn’t answer a Facetime, you can leave them a Facetime voicemail. Once the call isn’t answered after so many rings, you’ll see an option to leave the voicemail.