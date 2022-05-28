▶️ Apartment fire in Bend triggers evacuation, contained to one unit

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire and Rescue are on the scene of an apartment fire in downtown Bend.

The fire in a ground floor unit at the Pioneer Park Condos on NW Wall Street was reported around 3:15 p.m.

Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering said crews arrived to find heavy smoke, and at this point don’t think anyone was home at the time.

Firefighters are checking other apartments in the building to see if the fire spread.

The investigation into the cause is on going and we’ll bring you updates to this story as they’re available.