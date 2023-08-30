▶️ Anthropologie opens Old Mill store Wednesday with surprise gifts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Clothing and lifestyle store Anthropologie opens in Bend’s Old Mill District Wednesday morning with surprise gifts and food vendors.

Anthropologie describes itself as “a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination, with a mostly exclusive assortment of clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture, home décor, garden, bridal, and more.”

This is the third Oregon Anthropologie store and the first in the state outside of the Portland area, the Old Mill District said. It’s located across from Avalon Salon & Spa and Evoke Winery.

Doors open at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the first 100 guests receiving a surprise gift from Anthropologie. Local food vendors will be there noon to 7 p.m.

