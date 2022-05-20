by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man will serve 13 months in prison for a deadly hit-and-run in 2020.

Anthony Vasquez was sentenced Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court for the felony hit-and-run and DUII that resulted in the death of 90-year-old Leroy Eugene Hall.

Hall was crossing the street near 6th Street and Kingwood, a couple blocks east of Stack Park, when he was hit by an SUV driven by Vasquez.

Vasquez drove away from the scene and was later arrested.

He will also have his license suspended for five years.

RELATED: Redmond man arrested after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run