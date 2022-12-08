by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Donations are needed to help a volunteer firefighter whose home burned while he was in the hospital.

Scott Horrock and his grandson, Aiden, have been couch surfing with friends since October when their home was destroyed.

A fire of suspicious origin broke out in Horrock’s home in the small town of Antelope in south Wasco County the evening of October 26.

By the time the Shaniko Fire Department arrived, the house, detached garage and contents were destroyed. Five family pets, four dogs and a cat, were killed in the fire.

“We were communicating daily when he was in the hospital. All the sudden I learned he lost his home and it broke my heart,” said Michael Hilgendorf, a friend.

Horrock owned the home, but could not afford fire insurance on his fixed income.

He and his 15-year-old grandson are homeless. For the time being, they are living in a neighbor’s spare room.

“They are the nicest, most pay-it-forward people. They always give and don’t ask for anything in return,” said neighbor Julianne Herman.

Neighbors and friends are rallying around Scott and his grandson.

They’ve put up money to buy and move a manufactured home from Terrebonne to Antelope to replace the home destroyed by fire and they need help.

“When you get a home like this that somebody wants moved you’ve got to act fast. You pay cash for the home. Pay cash for the movers, the set up guys, the tear down guys. We are funding that,” Hilgendorf said. “We are hoping that others will join us. It’s going to be a $40,000 project. We are putting in almost $20,000 of our money.”

Hilgendorf launched a GoFundMe account on Horrock’s behalf.

He’s hoping there’s some generous people this holiday season who will donate cash or in-kind donations.

“We need help. Contractors, people with backhoes, dump trucks so we can get this mess out of here so we can set the new home on that concrete pad,” Hilgendorf said.

“My husband and I knew if we were in their shoes and we had nothing, we would want something … a family … a friend,” said Herman.