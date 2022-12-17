▶️ Contractor volunteers to haul away remnants of firefighters burned-down home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Donations of cash and services are helping replace a home in Antelope that burned to the ground and left a volunteer firefighter and his grandson homeless.

This week, contractor Tub Springs Equipment volunteered its services to clean up and haul away the remnants of Scott Borrock’s home that burned in October.

Cash donations to a GoFundMe account spiked after our initial coverage — combined with a loan from a family friend — are buying an existing home in Terrebonne and moving it to Antelope.

Organizers say they need about $8,000 more for permits to assemble the new home and connect utilities.

