Another illegal marijuana operation found in southern Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say another large illegal marijuana operation has been discovered in southern Oregon.

The Herald and News reports on Tuesday, law enforcement executing a search warrant in a downtown Klamath Falls warehouse found marijuana with a street value of more than $20 million.

According to law enforcement, the building was filled with drying and processed marijuana, as well as tents and living quarters for 28 workers who were temporarily detained.

The marijuana was seized and destroyed at the Klamath County Waste Management Landfill.

The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team searched the property after information from a previous Klamath County Sheriff’s Office investigation.