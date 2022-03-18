Anonymous donor offers to buy trees marked for cutting west of Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tree thinning and fuel reduction is underway on thousands of acres west of Bend.

But Oregon Wild started ringing an alarm bell when they noticed some larger trees marked to be cut.

Oregon Wild has argued these trees should stay, noting that due to their thick bark they are already relatively fire resistant.

They have been marked with blue spray paint, indicating they will be cut.

In an attempt to sway the Forest Service, an anonymous donor through Oregon Wild is putting up some money.

“The donor was actually surprised at the modest amount it would cost to save roughly 30 of the biggest trees in the Phil’s Trail area. It’s actually about $4000 and the donor is offering to pay about $5000 to sweeten the pot” said Erik Fernandez with Oregon Wild.

The environmental organization brought up similar concerns in years past, saying they successfully saved older trees slated to be cut along the Cascade Lakes Highway.

“These big old trees also provide the best wildlife habitat, the most carbon storage and they are the cool trees to ride your bike past” added Fernandez.

Even amongst members of the Deschutes Collaborative Forest there is some disagreement, as some want the trees saved.

Others argue the total project is near 14-thousand acres, and it’s not worth vilifying the Forest Service for 10 acres of questionable decisions.

Late today we received and update from the Forest Service about the offer.

“There has to be a willing purchaser because the trees have already been sold. Our understanding is that the purchaser is not interested in anyone buying the trees” said Jean Nelson-Dean, a public affairs officers on the Deschutes National Forest.

She also noted there was a long public comment period and the trees have been marked to be cut for the past two and a half years.

The Forest Service does not consider the trees “old growth”, and says money from this timber sale is re-invested in forest restoration work.